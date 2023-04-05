MBA Advisors LLC Sells 964 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

MBA Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,432,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,744,000 after acquiring an additional 309,100 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 322,683 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 856,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,555,000 after buying an additional 129,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 584,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

