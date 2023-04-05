McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.91

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.91 and last traded at C$11.91, with a volume of 11748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.39.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$584.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.97.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

