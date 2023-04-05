MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut MEI Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MEI Pharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

MEIP stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. The company had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MEI Pharma by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MEI Pharma by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 47,006 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in MEI Pharma by 4.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 61,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

