MetisDAO Achieves Market Cap of $128.10 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $128.10 million and approximately $8.67 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $28.78 or 0.00101283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 28.39066919 USD and is up 13.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $8,222,133.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

