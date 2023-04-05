MetisDAO Trading 19.2% Higher Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $129.43 million and $7.47 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $29.08 or 0.00101662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00029803 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018151 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 79.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003423 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,604.22 or 0.99991140 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 25.08628034 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $4,201,130.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

