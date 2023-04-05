MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $285,000. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in MetLife by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 600,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after buying an additional 61,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

Shares of MET opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $77.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average is $69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

