MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Methode Electronics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Methode Electronics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $41.43. 35,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.12. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.05.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.50 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

