MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NMI worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 400.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 136.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. BTIG Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

NMI Stock Performance

In other NMI news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $217,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.80. 74,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. NMI had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 55.97%. The company had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.