MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Addus HomeCare worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 744.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,257,000 after acquiring an additional 799,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,109,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,639,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 116,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after acquiring an additional 59,335 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $382,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,316 shares in the company, valued at $8,585,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 3,665 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $382,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,585,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $135,277.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,907,049.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,502 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADUS traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.01. 76,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,551. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $73.65 and a 12-month high of $114.99.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

