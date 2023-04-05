MetLife (NYSE:MET) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MET. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

Shares of MET opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in MetLife by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 164,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $1,206,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in MetLife by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

