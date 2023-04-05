MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

CMU stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $3.87.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 531,223 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 336,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 78,130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at $147,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 381.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.