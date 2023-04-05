MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. 24,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,851. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
