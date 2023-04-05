MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. 24,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,851. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIN. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 1,055.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 161,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 147,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 146,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 104,358 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

