MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MMT stock remained flat at $4.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,059. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $5.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248,978 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $981,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,306 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Stories

