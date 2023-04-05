MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MMT stock remained flat at $4.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,059. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $5.42.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
