Michael David Dunn Sells 2,815 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $65,561.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,414.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Michael David Dunn sold 700 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $11,585.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Michael David Dunn sold 12,593 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $210,429.03.

On Friday, February 24th, Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $209,933.79.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Michael David Dunn sold 20,579 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $349,431.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 555,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,274. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.28. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $28.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 148.57% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was up 167.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 458.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after buying an additional 2,291,828 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 670.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 155,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth $1,523,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 325.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 130,213 shares during the period. Finally, Tanaka Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth $805,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Symbotic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

