MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) and Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Critical Review

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) and MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Wipro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Wipro and MicroAlgo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro 7 1 2 0 1.50 MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Wipro presently has a consensus price target of $4.49, suggesting a potential downside of 0.22%. Given Wipro’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Wipro is more favorable than MicroAlgo.

This table compares Wipro and MicroAlgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro 12.94% 16.19% 10.16% MicroAlgo N/A -47.54% -12.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wipro and MicroAlgo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro $10.43 billion 2.36 $1.61 billion $0.26 17.27 MicroAlgo $87.13 million 0.14 -$6.96 million N/A N/A

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than MicroAlgo.

Risk and Volatility

Wipro has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroAlgo has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wipro beats MicroAlgo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide. The Information Technology Products segment offers a range of third-party IT products, which allows the firm to provide comprehensive IT system integration services. The ISRE segment is composed of IT services offerings to organizations owned or controlled by the Government of India and any Indian State Governments. The company was founded on December 29, 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

