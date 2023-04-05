Micron Technology, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Micron Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Micron Technology to earn ($0.37) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -124.3%.

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.9 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.17. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

