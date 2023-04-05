Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 510 ($6.33) and last traded at GBX 506 ($6.28). Approximately 2,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 338,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 504 ($6.26).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.69) target price on shares of Midwich Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Midwich Group Stock Up 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 488.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 471.86. The firm has a market cap of £461.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2,976.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31.
Midwich Group Increases Dividend
Midwich Group Company Profile
Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, broadcast, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.
Read More
