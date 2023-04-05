Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 510 ($6.33) and last traded at GBX 506 ($6.28). Approximately 2,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 338,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 504 ($6.26).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.69) target price on shares of Midwich Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Midwich Group alerts:

Midwich Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 488.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 471.86. The firm has a market cap of £461.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2,976.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31.

Midwich Group Increases Dividend

Midwich Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a GBX 10.50 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. Midwich Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,823.53%.

(Get Rating)

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, broadcast, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.