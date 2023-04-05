Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIE)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:HIE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 18,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,327. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

