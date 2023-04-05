Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Cap Reaches $236.11 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $236.11 million and $6.60 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00063376 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00040386 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017703 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 607,212,282 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

