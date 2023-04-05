Morgan Stanley Increases American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $188.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $160.87. The company had a trading volume of 239,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,060. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $192.42. The company has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

