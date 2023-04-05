Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF) Shares Up 0.4%

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.53 and last traded at $19.53. 3,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 37,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 92,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 51,991 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 65,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $887,000. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
