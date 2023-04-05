Morgan Stanley Lowers Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $32.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 67.98% from the company’s current price.

BE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 177,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $3,210,815.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,468.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 177,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $3,210,815.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,468.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 26,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $622,793.93. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,503.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,781 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,799. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,262,000 after acquiring an additional 572,895 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 121,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 291.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 730,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 544,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

