Morgan Stanley Trims Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Target Price to $34.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ZION stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $66.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.