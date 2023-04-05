Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 23,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 81,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Motus GI Trading Down 7.0 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.83.
Institutional Trading of Motus GI
About Motus GI
Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.
See Also
