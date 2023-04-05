Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 23,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 81,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Motus GI Trading Down 7.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Institutional Trading of Motus GI

About Motus GI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOTS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Motus GI by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80,938 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Motus GI by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18,238 shares during the period. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

