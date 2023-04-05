Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.67.
NLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair cut Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nautilus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nautilus
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter worth $87,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter worth $93,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nautilus Price Performance
About Nautilus
Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nautilus (NLS)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.