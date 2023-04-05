Nblh (NBLH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13,873.64

Nblh (NBLH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, Nblh has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Nblh has a total market capitalization of $1,439.66 and $13,873.64 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nblh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Nblh’s genesis date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io. The official message board for Nblh is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00000016 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nblh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nblh using one of the exchanges listed above.

