NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Purchased by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. NeoGenomics comprises 1.9% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of NeoGenomics worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Shares of NEO stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $15.12. 633,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,737. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

