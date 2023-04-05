Nervos Network Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $188.46 million and $6.78 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28,200.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.42 or 0.00327725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00074827 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.87 or 0.00559796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.11 or 0.00450751 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,802,205,188 coins and its circulating supply is 40,260,503,905 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

