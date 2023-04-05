Next Level Private LLC Buys 1,501 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,495 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 125.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $235,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 107.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 3,936,526 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Trading Down 1.7 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

INTC stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,803,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,869,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $48.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

