Next Level Private LLC Grows Stake in Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL)

Next Level Private LLC increased its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Davis Select Financial ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Next Level Private LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Davis Select Financial ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DFNL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.65. 12,373 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $162.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46.

Davis Select Financial ETF Profile

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

