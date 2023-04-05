Next Level Private LLC Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Next Level Private LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the quarter. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 65.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.6 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

F traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 28,860,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,123,297. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

