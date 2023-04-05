Next Level Private LLC Invests $223,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,564,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,209,556. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $55.28.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

