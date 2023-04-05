Next Level Private LLC Purchases New Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,298 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Next Level Private LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SandRidge Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 19.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 656.3% in the third quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 155,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 134,860 shares during the period. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of SandRidge Energy stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.08. 140,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,346. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.35.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.11 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 46.38% and a net margin of 95.25%.

SandRidge Energy, Inc is an oil and gas company. It engages in acquisition, development, and production activities. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

