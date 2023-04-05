Next Level Private LLC Sells 154 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Next Level Private LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for approximately 2.9% of Next Level Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after acquiring an additional 725,871 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,871,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,211,000 after acquiring an additional 213,008 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,199,000 after acquiring an additional 220,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,518,000 after acquiring an additional 81,269 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GE stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.89. 4,821,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,016,229. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.58.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.



