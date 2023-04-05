Next Level Private LLC Sells 191 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Next Level Private LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Next Level Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,773,000 after purchasing an additional 67,899 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,586,000 after buying an additional 91,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after buying an additional 110,217 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,336,000 after acquiring an additional 79,236 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,016. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

