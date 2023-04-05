NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) dropped 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 27,568,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 44,971,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.
Several analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. China Renaissance lowered their price target on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
