NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) dropped 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 27,568,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 44,971,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. China Renaissance lowered their price target on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

NIO Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of NIO

NIO Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in NIO by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in NIO by 637.9% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in NIO by 988.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

