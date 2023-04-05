Nkcfo LLC Buys Shares of 70,000 Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 20,347 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Transocean

In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 30,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,685.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 30,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,903 shares of company stock valued at $698,560 over the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Transocean Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. 6,777,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,059,506. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.90.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.89 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

