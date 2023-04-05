Nkcfo LLC Sells 75,050 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Nkcfo LLC reduced its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,050 shares during the period. Teck Resources makes up about 3.8% of Nkcfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 39.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 604.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 69.0% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TECK shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.07. 4,684,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,383. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.74%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Further Reading

