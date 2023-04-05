Northamber plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.30 (LON:NAR)

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Northamber Stock Performance
LON:NAR opened at GBX 40 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2,000.00 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 44.20. Northamber has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.04 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 54.65 ($0.68).
Northamber Company Profile
