Northamber plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.30 (LON:NAR)

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Northamber Stock Performance

LON:NAR opened at GBX 40 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2,000.00 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 44.20. Northamber has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.04 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 54.65 ($0.68).

Get Northamber alerts:

Northamber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers computer accessories, mice and keyboards, monitors, PCs, tablets, and VDI terminals; hard disks, SSDs, and memory products; and accessories, AV accessories, large format products, digital signage products, and projectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Northamber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northamber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.