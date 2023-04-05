Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Lowered by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. lowered its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

NOC stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $470.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,518. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $458.48 and its 200-day moving average is $492.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $430.93 and a 12 month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

