Northstar Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Northstar Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

AOR stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $54.19.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

