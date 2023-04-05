Northstar Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Northstar Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,373,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

