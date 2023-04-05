Northstar Group Inc. Has $213,000 Position in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG)

Northstar Group Inc. lessened its holdings in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in United-Guardian were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of United-Guardian by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of United-Guardian by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ UG opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. United-Guardian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $43.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.47.

United-Guardian Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

