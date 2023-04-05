Northstar Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northstar Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,696 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.1% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after buying an additional 1,486,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Stock Down 0.8 %

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.