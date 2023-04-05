Northstar Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Northstar Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $97.54 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

