Northstar Group Inc. Sells 1,240 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Northstar Group Inc. cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 1.1% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.63.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $164.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.73 and its 200 day moving average is $151.42. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

