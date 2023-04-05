Northstar Group Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Northstar Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 108,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 75,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 63,034 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after purchasing an additional 635,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BIV opened at $77.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $81.34.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

