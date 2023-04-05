Northstar Group Inc. Sells 401 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Northstar Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $128.86 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $138.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.28.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.