Nova Eye Medical (OTCMKTS:ELXMF) Stock Price Up 86%

Nova Eye Medical Limited (OTCMKTS:ELXMF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 86% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 216,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 950% from the average daily volume of 20,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Nova Eye Medical Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

Nova Eye Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nova Eye Medical Limited designs, develops, distributes, markets, sells, and services surgical devices for the treatment of glaucoma. The company offers iTrack, a surgical system for the reduction in intraocular pressure (IOP) in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma; iTrack Advance, a natural ocular drainage system; Molteno3, a glaucoma drainage device to treat patients with severe or complex glaucoma; and 2RT, a proprietary laser technology to treat patients in early/intermediate age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Eye Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Eye Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.