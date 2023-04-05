NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Shares Up 13.7%

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 13.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 1,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

NovAccess Global Trading Down 21.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.

NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of diagnostics, therapeutics in cancer, and neurological diseases and the development of immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients. The company was founded on February 25, 1997 and is headquartered in Cuyahoga County, OH.

